Desi Woman Seen Popping Gold Ornament in Mouth in Bizarre Heist, Old Video Goes Viral

Several robberies have been caught on camera, which have shaken the internet. From sneaking in things in the purse to robbing a shop at gunpoint, we have seen a variety of robberies. But the latest one will leave you speechless as a thief steals a gold ornament by putting it in her mouth. The CCTV footage, which was shared on Instagram by a meme page, showcases a thief pulling off a heist at a jewellery store. Even though the event is claimed to have happened in December of last year in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh, the video of it has come back up on the internet.

The viral video captured the moment when a woman saw the golden opportunity for a robbery at a jewellery store. While it looks like she swallowed it whole, most likely she must have just put it in her mouth. The clip opens with two women sitting at the counter of a jewellery shop, and the shopkeeper hands one of them a small, indistinct item, which appears to be a ring, to try it out. The video then zooms in on the thief who pops the jewellery into her mouth. Furthermore, she plays it off like she’s fixing her hair and shawl.

While sharing the viral video, the meme page wrote, “Didi sona nigal gayi (She swallowed gold)" Watch the robbery video:

Netizens mocked that one needs to have “special talent" to pull off such a heist. “This activity is performed by a professionally talented thief, so don't try it anywhere for your better health," an Instagram user commented.

Earlier this year, in March, a gang of women made headlines for allegedly burgling Rs. 1.45 lakh from a furniture store after breaking open the shutter. The incident took place in Ludhiana, and the robbery was captured on closed-circuit television cameras. The accused didn’t take away anything except cash from the store.

