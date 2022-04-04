Designer Glasses to Toenail Clippings: Unclaimed Parcels Throw up Surprises for UK Woman

A UK woman has created a buzz on TikTok after she bought as many as 100 unclaimed parcels for just 76 pence per piece. Notably, the Postal Services Act in the UK states that wilfully opening parcels, which are incorrectly delivered, is an offence. But the TikToker, Stephanie Grime explained that what she is doing is perfectly legal. LAD Bible reported that Stephanie came across a cash cow at a ‘local swap meet’ when she noticed a stall selling unclaimed mail packages. The content creator, who hails from Las Vegas, bought 100 of the undelivered parcels for around $1 (Rs 75.65) a unit just for fun and probably some content for her TikTok videos. She opened the packages on camera, while many parcels proved to be a good deal, there were a few which were nothing less than a disappointment.

“I knew as soon as I bought my first parcels that I wanted to make a series by opening them online," Stephanie said however, the 40-year-old admitted she never imagined people would like it to this extent. She revealed that when her videos got popular, it became hard to find such unclaimed parcels as they kept selling out. But the TikToker was able to stock up with two pallets full, securing enough for content.

Advertisement

For those who are wondering what would have been in those unclaimed parcels, well Stephanie found $50 (around Rs 3782.62) gift cards for an array of companies, Nespresso coffee pods, Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses, a Polaroid camera, and some high-end makeup. In the video, Stephanie revealed that her favourite item has been a three-carat tanzanite stone.

So far, she has unzipped 99 packages and 101 are more to go. From the lot, she admitted that there were a few which came across as a disappointment, and she regretted opening them. Calling it a gamble, Stephanie shared that she has found “dead crickets, toenail clippings, a bag of rocks, a potato, and even literal bags of air."

Not only did the TikToker make thousands of dollars from the parcels, by selling most of the items on eBay at discounted prices, but she also made sure it was legal.

Advertisement

Stating that she also buys lost airline luggage and abandoned storage units, Stephanie said that she made her buyers understand that it was perfectly legal to buy the products, once they undergo the process of being dubbed and unclaimed.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.