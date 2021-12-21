Designer Makes 60-Year-old Mom Model for His Fashion Brand, Grabs Cardi B’s Attention

A lot is at stake for fashion designers and brands when it comes to engaging the right model for showcasing their products in the best way. Styling is one department that so much depends on the ideal model for their designs to stand out. A fashion designer tried to step out of the mold and tweak the norms of the world of styling. Travis Di’meer did not book a 20-something runway-category model to pose for his fashion brand. But Travis, being someone who believes in the phrase ‘Sky’s the limit’ decided to move away from the bounds and roped in his 60-year-old mother to model for a photoshoot.

Founder of fashion label IEMBE, the designer styled his mom and made her look like a stunning professional model. In case you want to see the results of his remarkable experiment, Travis shared a clip on social media where his mother looks all things amazing in the outfits designed by him. Doja Cat’s Get Into It (Yuh), among other upbeat tracks make for the audio of the now-viral video.

Not only does his mother play along with the act, but also enthusiastically participates in posing. Taken in different outdoor corners, the overall shoot shows Travis’ mother being a sport while nailing the look like a pro. Travis also tagged music artist Cardi B in a thread on Twitter and wrote, “Cardi inspired."

Watch:

Cardi B, who took notice of the amazing attempt of the mother-son duo, took time to respond to the post. She wrote via her official Twitter handle, “Wow I feel so honoured."

Travis earned a lot of love for breaking stereotypes with his own label. Several people lauded his effort to choose an older model, which is rather unlikely in the commercial fashion space.

Meanwhile, Cardi B is trying to go vegan and is looking for vegan meat replacements because she loves meat. The rapper-songwriter recently unveiled her latest venture, dairy-free whipped cream shots.

