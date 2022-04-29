Desis Flood Twitter With Job Security Memes as CEO Parag Agrawal's Place 'Uncertain'

Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter has begun. Musk and Twitter’s board recently agreed that he would be buying the company for USD 44 billion. On the other hand, Parag Agrawal, Twitter’s newly appointed CEO, who took charge of the micro-blogging site from co-founder Jack Dorsey in November last year during a virtual meeting with Twitter employees, hours after the company had agreed to the buyout proposal of Musk, said that he would remain the CEO until the deal is closed. However, he did not comment on what would happen after that. “There is indeed uncertainty about what will happen after the deal closes," he told the employees. While the situation seems a bit tense, the netizens have somehow managed to create memes from the same. Have a look for yourself:

Meanwhile, Twitter’s CEO would get an estimated $42 million if he were terminated within a year of a change in role at the company, according to research firm Equilar, reported Reuters. The amount includes one year base salary of Parag Agrawal and accelerated vesting of all equity awards, the research firm estimated. It is based on the price of $54.20 per share that Musk has offered.

Musk has time and again openly criticised several policies of Twitter and how the management runs the platform. One of the main reasons SpaceX CEO has invested in the platform because he wanted to ‘make it better.’

“I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy. However, since making my investment I now realise the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company," Musk said while offering to buy Twitter.

