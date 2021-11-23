Desis Gatecrash Weddings With Memes as ‘Shaadi Season’ Takes Over Instagram

Wedding season has made its grand arrival in India and how! The pompous paraphernalia associated with Indian weddings has made its presence felt on social media, especially Instagram. For the past few weeks, wedding bells have been ringing in Bollywood with a number of celebrities getting hitched. As always, their celeb friends made the most of the occasion with their designer wear photos being splashed all over the Internet. As B-town weddings got over, one must have thought that their Instagram feeds would be back to normal. However, the trend continued, and for most of us, opening Instagram or clicking on someone’s IG story meant looking at a marriage function or photos from a bachelor party. As shaadi season ruled Instagram, desis lost no time in dissing the trend on Twitter with some hilarious memes and reactions. Take a look.

While Twitter users are having a blast, Instagram users will have to wait for the wedding season to get over in order to get back to their “aesthetic" feeds.

