Desis Share Traumatic Stories of Acne and How They Overcame Public Shaming

A tweet by a woman talking about how she was shamed by others for suffering from acne has opened up a discussion on the issue. Users shared how people often commented on their appearance which affected their self-esteem. Pranjal began the discussion by saying that people are fixated on the cosmetic aspect of acne and never realise how painful the bumps on skin can be.

Here is the Tweet:

In addition, she further shared a story of a family function where she received unsolicited advice and home remedies on how to cure acne.

After her post garnered enough attention, people with a similar condition started sharing their stories of how they were body-shamed. Here are some of the tweets:

There are people who go through many such difficult phases in life. What we need to do is to give them some space rather than bombarding them with unsolicited advice or sympathy.

