Desis Sharing How Their Families Reach Railway Station Hours Before Train is too Relatable

It has become a ritual for Indians to reach the railway station hours before a train, or at the airport hours before a flight. Sometimes 2 hours, 3 hours, or even a time period of four hours. Desi families do not mind waiting at the railway station with all their luggage in hand. Taking to Twitter, a user shared a similar story of his family and the responses are hilarious. In his tweet, he wrote, “8.40 ki train ke liye meri family 7.15 baje station station pahuch gayi hai. Aapki family kitni der pehle pohchti hai ?." After reading the tweet, netizens did not hesitate to share their own story.

Since uploaded, the tweet has gone viral. It has managed to gather over 1K likes. People can also be seen Retweeting it. “My father was like this only. A private bus which left at 9 ..and the bus won’t left without calling as conductor knows us very well . Despite that he will make us all ready by 8 and March us to the bus stop which is just 100 mtrs from home . “Belahu Savadan" was his Mantra," wrote a person in the comment section. Another person wrote, “My parents reach 1.5 hours early because 20 years ago someone in the Khaandan missed thr train once because traffic I don’t even question the rational anymore or they end up narrating the entire incident all over again."

Narrating his own experience, one Twitter user wrote, “Ha ha, I once reached Bangalore airport once just 1 hour prior to departure. At the check-in luggage queue, the attendant told me to go directly for a security check. While boarding the plane, indigo staff was gracious enough to take my check-in bag." Let’s have a look at the responses:

By what time does your family reach? What is your story?

