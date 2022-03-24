Dhoni Steps Down as CSK Captain and Thala Fans are Wiping Their Tears With Memes

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings’ skipper since the inception of the Indian Premier League in 2008, has decided to pass the baton to fellow teammate and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja to lead the Men in Yellow in the upcoming IPL 2022. The unexpected news was dropped by the official Twitter handle of Chennai Super Kings and the statement read as follows: “Jadeja, who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will only be the third player to lead CSK. Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond." CSK have won the IPL title four times under Dhoni in 2010, 2011, 2018 including winning the previous year’s tournament where they beat Kolkata Knight Riders in the finals.

Seeing Dhoni depart, who is fondly called “Thala" by his strong online army, was a bittersweet moment for the fans and they bid farewell to their captain in the most wholesome way.

Apart from IPL, Dhoni’s CSK has also won two now-defunct Champions League T20 titles in 2010 and 2014. When CSK were suspended for two years – in 2016 and 2017 - after the spot-fixing scandal came in focus, Dhoni played for the Rising Pune Supergiant, In the first season, he led the side but was replaced by Steve Smith the following year.

