Dhoni Hugging Sakshi, Daughter Ziva After Winning IPL 2021 is a Photo Worth Framing

Wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva have been a constant in the stands to extend support and cheer for Mahendra Singh Dhoni who, on Friday, led the Chennai Super Kings to yet another IPL victory, this time against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Dubai International Stadium. Having lost the toss, CSK were asked to bat first and they posted a formidable 192, thanks to Faf du Plessis’ magnificent 86 off 59 balls and handy innings by Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, and later Robin Uthappa. KKR began on a high note with openers Venkatesh Iyer and Shubman Gill stitching a 91-run stand together as 193 seemed like an easy ask at one stage. However, tight overs from Dwayne Bravo and twin strikes from Shardul Thakur in an over changed the course of the match and KKR fell short by 27 runs. And just like that, Dhoni got to lift the IPL trophy for the fourth time.

With emotions running high, the stadium and as well as the Internet was painted in CSK’s yellow and it was time for the “Family man" Dhoni to breathe a sigh of relief after a lean last season and embrace his family.

The family posing for the cameras and hugging each other was a wholesome sight for everyone and the photo soon went viral on Twitter.

“Before I start talking about CSK, it’s important I talk about KKR," Dhoni said after the glorious victory. “For the position they were in after the first phase, it is very difficult to come back and do what they have done. If any team deserved to win the IPL this year, I feel it was KKR. I think the break helped them."

