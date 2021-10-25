Dhoni Interacts With Pakistani Players After T20 World Cup Match, Gets Love from Neighbours

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, veteran cricketer and Team India’s current Mentor, was photographed chatting with the Pakistani players after the Men in Green thrashed Virat Kohli’s men in what turned out to be the former’s maiden World Cup event win on Sunday. After having restricted India to 151/7 thanks to an exceptional bowling spell by Shaheen Afridi (3/31), Captain Babar Azam (68) and Mohammad Rizwan (79) made the Indian bowling attack look ordinary as the two openers smashed half-centuries each to help Pakistan register a 10-wicket victory over their arch-rivals in front of a jam-packed Dubai International Stadium.

The rivalry, however, was only limited to outside the stadium as Indian skipper Virat Kohli was seen embracing the two explosive Pakistani batsmen after the match. It was then time for the youngsters to approach Dhoni to learn some tips and tricks from the maestro himself. The gesture of Dhoni imparting wisdom to the rivals was appreciated on both sides of the border as photos soon went viral on the microblogging site Twitter.

Meanwhile, India captain Virat Kohli admitted his team’s performance wasn’t up to the mark and that they were outplayed in their opening match. “We didn’t execute properly," said Kohli who scored a fighting half-century to push India to a decent total earlier. “Credit where it’s due and Pakistan outplayed us today. They started brilliantly with the ball, and three wickets for 31 runs was not a good start."

