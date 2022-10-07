Dhoni or Ranbir Kapoor? MSD's Wax Statue in Mysore Has Sent Cricket Fans in a Meltdown

“Wax is wax. Real is real," a candid Shah Rukh Khan, who appeared on a podcast years ago, said when he spoke about how unrealistic his wax statues turned out to be once they were on display. The same has been expressed by cricket fans on Twitter who happened to get a glimpse of Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s recently-unveiled wax statue in Chamundeshwari Wax Museum in Karnataka’s Mysore.

While their heart was undoubtedly in the right place, the life-size wax figure of one of the most celebrated Indian cricketers made by the museum somehow did not resonate with the janta.

You’ll know what we are talking about once you see the wax statue of Dhoni for yourself.

The now-viral photo was shared by a Twitter user who goes by the handle @mufaddal_vohra.

Twitterati just wanted to melt away.

Dhoni was recently trending on the bluebird app after an old video of the former cricketer began doing the rounds of the Internet.

In the video shared by a Twitter user @Diptiranjan_7, host Mandira Bedi can be seen quizzing Dhoni on the most priceless gift he’s received. “What’s your most priceless gift that you have ever received?" asked Bedi.

Dhoni took a long pause before Bedi gives him a hint and prompts him to say “my daughter." To which Dhoni nods in disagreement. Then he nonchalantly responds by saying: “It wasn’t a gift, it was a hardwork."

