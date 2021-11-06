What Were Dhoni, Shastri, Hardik Discussing in this Photo? Fans Play Guessing Game

The whole of India was out with their pens and papers to calculate India’s hopes of staying alive for the semi-finals race in the ICC T20 World Cup when Team India met Scotland at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. While India were the chosen one to register a must-win victory in their fourth clash of the World Cup, a big win against Scotland was imperative to propel their Net Run Rate, in order to keep them alive in the tricky race to the next round of the marquee tournament. As the rest of India was busy strategising the steps to a big win, a photo of Hardik Pandya, mentor MS Dhoni, batting coach Vikram Rathour along with chief Ravi Shastri looking into a piece of paper captured the collective imagination of desi Twitter.

The photo was soon turned into a hilarious meme.

Advertisement

For those who are not in sync with the current standing of India in the ICC T20 World Cup, the big margin win over Scotland would mean nothing for Virat Kohli and Co. if New Zealand beat Afghanistan on Sunday, a match all of India would be watching closely.

However, if Afghanistan managed an unlikely upset over the Black Caps and if India defeat Namibia in their next encounter, the Men in Blue (along with their superior NRR) could have the semi-finals in their sight.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.