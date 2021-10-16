'Mahi Tum Jaha': Superfan Travels from Chennai to Watch Dhoni Play, Banner Goes Viral

The space in MS Dhoni‘s trophy cabinets may have diminished over the years but the 40-year-old cricketer’s charisma and grip over the sport are pretty much intact. Take IPL 2021 final between CSK and Kolkata Knight Riders for instance, crowds at the Dubai International Stadium made it impossible for Dhoni to hear what Ian Bishop was saying during the toss. Wait, it only gets better. As KKR’s chase of 193 began to wobble, the cameraperson stationed at Dubai stadium panned to one of Dhoni’s fans in the crowd whose banner later went viral on microblogging site Tweet.

The fan claimed to have travelled all the way from Chennai just to catch a glimpse of the CSK skipper. “Mahi tum jaha hum waha (Mahi, wherever you go, we will follow)… all the way from Chennai to Dubai to watch you play. CSK PLEASE GET THE CUP HOME," the banner read as the fan signed off by writing: “fangirlforever."

Advertisement

Coming back to the action on the field, Kolkata Knight Riders fell short by 27 runs despite having a breezy start provided by the openers Venkatesh Iyer and Shubman Gill who weaved a 91-run stand for the first wicket. But the match slowly but surely began tilting in CSK’s favour after tight overs from Dwayne Bravo and twin strikes from Shardul Thakur in an over rattled KKR’s ship. Kolkata lost eight wickets for 34 runs.

Winning the toss, Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan asked Chennai to bat, and KKR bowlers were off to a good start as Shakib Al Hasan, and Shivam Mavi gave away just nine runs in the first two overs. Ruturaj Gaikwad, who eventually ended up with the IPL 2021 Orange Cap, shifted gears as Chennai Super Kings scored 50 runs in the first six overs.

Faf du Plessis, who had already reached his half-century, continued his onslaught of KKR bowlers and was joined by English all-rounder Moeen Ali in the middle. The duo scored 68 runs in 39 balls as CSK neared the 200-run mark. A tight last over by Shivam Mavi, where he conceded just seven runs and took the wicket of du Plessis, stopped CSK at 192/3.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.