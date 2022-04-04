Dhoni Trolled Over 'Test Innings' Against Punjab Kings after CSK's Third Defeat in IPL 2022

Chasing the target of 181 set by Punjab Kings, Chennai Super Kings fans were in for a rude shock. 10/1 quickly turned into 14/2, 22/3 was followed by 23/4, and eventually, the Chennai scoreboard read 36/5. Half the CSK side was back in the dugout inside 8 overs. Mahendra Singh Dhoni, considered one of the best in the game, played a watchful innings. While Shivam Dube began the counterattack from the other end, playing a quickfire 57 that included three maximums, Dhoni’s strike rate in the improbable run-chase stayed well below 100 through his innings. When Dube departed, Dhoni did bring the crowd to its feet with a maximum and a four but it was too little too late for CSK as the defending champions faced their third consecutive defeat in IPL 2022.

Dhoni’s innings elicited mixed reactions. While many roasted the veteran with memes, others felt that the 40-year-old was put in an unsalvageable position.

Do you think a fiery innings from Dhoni could have changed the fate of Chennai Super Kings on Sunday?

