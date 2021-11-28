Popular for his videos on news and fact-checking Indian YouTuber Dhruv Rathee is also known for his beautiful travel vlogs with long-time girlfriend Juli Ibr. Born in Haryana and currently living in Germany, Dhruv met Juli in 2014, the same year his YouTube channel was started. His channel has grown to be massively popular with each video clocking in a couple of million views and having over 6.29 million subscribers. Now, after seven years of courtship, the couple finally got married at Belvedere Palace in Vienna, Austria, on November 24.The newlyweds also shared snippets from their dreamy wedding on their social media handles. “More than 7 years after we met, we finally got married. Guess the place and the city? A short video of our wedding day is coming soon too. PS: Thank you for all the sweet comments and congratulations!" was the caption of Dhruv’s Instagram post after the couple got hitched.

Dhruv also shared a video on his YouTube channel Dhruv Rathee Vlogs of their intimate wedding, which was attended only by their closest family and friends.

Although they had been together for a couple of years, Dhruv took to social media to announce his relationship with Juli only after five years of being in love. “After 5 years, she finally let me post a pic publicly," he wrote on the Valentine’s Day special post in 2019. Dhruv and Juli announced their plans to tie the knot through a vlog posted on their channel on November 21 in which they were shopping for the bride and groom attire.

