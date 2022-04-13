Did a Bird Just Poop on US President Joe Biden's Suit? Twitter Wants to Know

US President Joe Biden has managed to grab netizens’ attention for a very amusing reason. During his speech about extreme inflation at a bioprocessing centre in Menlo, Iowa, a splash was observed on his suit by the eagle-eyed netizens. This is being assumed as a bird’s excrement. It came right over the American flag pin worn by the President. Twitter user Benny Johnson shared the viral video as he wrote, “Did a bird just poop on Biden?" The incident took place when Biden was talking about decreasing gas prices by about 10 cents a gallon.

Have a look at the video:

Advertisement

Just as soon the video went viral, people started creating memes about the same. While some said that it was dandruff, others simply shared laughing emoticons. “Birds know he was talking shit," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Whatever bird did this should be our new National Bird!"

Advertisement

This is not the first time that Biden has been trending on social media for such a reason. Last year in November, Biden met Pope Francis on October 29. Biden was in Rome to attend the G20 summit which was from October 30-31. He and his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, were greeted by Monseigneur Leonardo Sapienza, who runs the papal household, as well as Gentlemen of His Holiness. After the POTUS’ official visit to the Vatican, word got out that the meeting was unprecedently long because he had a ‘bathroom incident’. This is how the hashtag ‘poopy pants Biden’ started trending.

The tweet that apparently set off the rumour mills spinning was by Amy Tarkanian, former Nevada Republican Party Chairwoman and wife of Republican Attorney Danny Tarkanian. “The word around Rome is that Biden’s meeting with the Pope was unusually long because Biden had a bit of a ‘bathroom accident’ at the Vatican & it had to be addressed prior to him leaving," she wrote.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.