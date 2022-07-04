Did a Nigerian Official 'Fake' Fainting During Corruption Probe? Old Video Becomes Meme

A Nigerian official seemingly fainting right after facing allegations of misusing public funds has sparked a slew of memes on Twitter. Even though the video is viral now, the incident is actually from 2020. As per africanews.com, Daniel Pondei, the acting managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), seemed to collapse about an hour into being questioned in the House of Representatives. A video of the incident was shared by Twitter account Africa in Focus, and soon enough, the microblogging platform was filled with allegations that the official had “faked" fainting after being questioned.

Pondei was hurriedly dismissed after the fainting episode, and as some members discussed calling an ambulance in, the official was escorted out with the help of a policeman and two other men. While most people on Twitter made fun of the incident and called it obviously fake, a few said that he might be having “a fit or a stroke".

As per africanews.com, NDDC was under fire in 2020 over allegations of massive fund mismanagement. However, it insisted that all expenditure had been justified and that a sizeable portion of it had gone towards management of the Covid-19 pandemic.

