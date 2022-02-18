Did Akshay Kumar's 'Bachchhan Pandey' Recreate the Viral Crotch-grabbing Meme?

Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchhan Pandey’s trailer has just dropped but it’s already getting brutally trolled online. Films will often recreate memes, or tip their hats towards fan theories in what’s called “fan service", but in this case, a netizen has pointed out that some scenes in the trailer have been “inspired" by very popular memes. What’s more, even one of the film’s posters was criticised for allegedly having been copied. In it, Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez can be seen sipping coconut water with a unique arrangement of straws, which has been seen before elsewhere. However, what’s drawn more attention is the scene where Akshay Kumar as Bachchhan Pandey grabs Pankaj Tripathi’s character’s crotch. One cannot help but think of the viral meme where a boy, presumably a student, does the same with someone who is seen presenting him with an award.

The trailer sees Myra Devekar (Kriti Sanon) as an aspiring director who embarks on a journey with her friend Vishu (Arshad Warsi) to make a biopic on a real life gangster. Her extensive research to found her subject leads her to the most menacing, one eyed Bachchhan Paandey of Baghwa. The there-minute-forty-one-second trailer sees Kriti’s Myra and Arshad’s Vishu discussing on making a biopic on Bachchhan Paandey, which leads to him introducing all the lead characters. The next shot showcases the dry and deserted lands of Bhagwa, where resides the menacing one eyed gangster Bachchhan Paandey, and his team. Next, Bachchhan shows up on screen saying “to maintain swag, it is important to create fear," and ruthlessly killing people coming his way.

Recently, Akshay Kumar was getting trolled on social media for a poorly phrased message in a video promoting exercise and fitness. Although the video is clearly well-intentioned, the wording chosen by Akshay is being criticised by many on social media who found it insensitive and triggering. Akshay’s controversial statement that has been picked up by Twitter users approximately translates to, “A person who cannot give one hour to his own body from the twenty-four hours in a day is better off dead… kill yourself." The “kill yourself" part is spoken in English and has caused some outrage on social media. While it drew flak, some were of the opinion that the video had been taken out of context. In a longer version of the video, also shared by a Twitter user, the actor can be heard urging people to take fitness seriously. He says one could participate in crossfit; if not that, one could walk. He adds, “agar kuch nahi karoge, toh maroge" (“if you do nothing, you’re sure to die").

