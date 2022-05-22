Did Aliens Really Send the Mysterious 'Wow! Signal'? New Research Throws up Another Theory

Back in 1977, a narrowband radio signal was received by a radio telescope in the US that famously came to be known as the Wow! Signal. The signal kept the scientists puzzled who failed to determine its origin. But, now scientists may have got an answer to the mystery, reported IFL Science.

In a recent study published in the International Journal of Astrobiology, astronomers have suspected that the 40-years-old signal came from a sun-like star located 1,800 light-years away.

The Wow! Signal got its name after it was received on August 15, 1977 at the Big Ear telescope observatory at the Ohio State University and later analysed by astronomer Jerry Ehman. Ehman studied the data and noticed the signal sequence before writing ‘Wow!’ on the printout. The signal appeared during a SETI (search for extraterrestrial intelligence) at the University and lasted for 1 minute and 12 seconds.

Now, in the study, astronomer Alberto Caballero scanned the European Space Agency’s Gaia data which is a data base of more than 1 billion stars. He looked through the stars in the signals’ region to narrow down his search.

“The only potential Sun-like star in all the Wow! Signal region appears to be 2MASS 19281982-2640123," Caballero wrote in the paper. The astronomer added that although the star is located too far to be sending a reply in form of light or radio transmission, it can be studied to search for exoplanets around it.

According to the findings, the star is located 1,800 light-years away with diameter, temperature, and luminosity similar to our Sun. Caballero highlighted that focussing on the Sun-like star would be a great idea to look for habitable planets and civilisations.

Besides the Sun-like star, Caballero also found 14 other stars but was not confident about them due to lack of data on their luminosity.

Talking about the recent find, Rebecca Charbonneau, a historian who studies SETI at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, told Live Science that exploration should be made in the direction which has interesting things. She added that one will have to figure out a way to narrow down the billions of stars present in the galaxy.

