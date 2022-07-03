Did America Just Discover the Electric Kettle? New York Times Article Sparks Fierce Debate

A Twitter user from Britain has shared the screengrab of an article that had the headline, “A Swift and Easy Way To Heat Water Without Using A Stove." The article was a call for Americans to “consider the electric kettle." The user named Stefan Roberts, in the following tweet, wrote, “I will hear absolutely no more from Americans criticising our clothes drying racks after this."

The screenshot of The New York Times article went viral with not only British but Aussies contributing to the comedic jabs thrown at Americans. Since being shared, the tweet amassed more than 45,000 likes and myriad reactions from Twitter users.

“If kettles are novel for Americans, the boiling water tap will blow their minds," wrote one user.

Another user stated, “Coming from a tea culture but growing up in America, it was so weird how many of my friends had no idea what an electric kettle was."

One user commented, “America truly does live in the past."

“The year is 2022. The New York Times has just discovered the kettle," wrote this user.

One user sarcastically said, “Welcome to the future American friends," and went on to explain the application of this “useful technology."

The tea culture is widely prevalent among British, Australian, and Indian people, among other parts of the world. America has not yet been able to wrap the idea of hot tea around their heads yet and one user gave video evidence to it. The clip shows how an “American Girl" makes tea, with water being heated in a microwave.

What are your thoughts on this?

