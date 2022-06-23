Did Ananya Panday Photoshop 'Aloo Bhujia' into Her Cocktail Glass? Internet is Confused

Ananya Panday does not have the best of time on social media, trolled often and quite brutally. One could argue that it all started with her comments on “struggling" and the memes that ensued, so it might be no surprise if she felt a little self-conscious. Anyone who has posted their photos on social media knows it can get brutal out there, and it’s usually worse in the case of celebrities. Now, in a recent photo posted by Ananya on her Instagram stories, some people have pointed out what allegedly looks like some “Photoshopped aloo bhujia" (or some Maggi, as argued by Redditors) in a cocktail glass.

Ananya Panday recently partied with Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and posted pictures from the night on Instagram. One of those pictures included the offending “bhujia". It’s not clear if the photo was posted like that by Ananya or if someone else on the Internet might have Photoshopped the bhujia into it later. While many Redditors trolled the “bad" Photoshop job, some said that it might have been a joke. Most simply didn’t see the point of taking all that trouble.

“One can only assume that this is some sort of inside joke between them ? Or else I really don’t see why they would photoshop alcohol considering no one’s underage, it’s not that scandalous etc etc," wrote a Reddit commenter.

Someone tried to come up with an explanation: “That looks like noodles to me. Maybe this was their post-partying pic when Annie got hangry and they ordered noodles. There are many fancy places which serve food in weird dishes/plates to make it look fancy. So if this was some bar, they might have snacks in bar ware. Odd, but I can see that. May I introduce you to r/WeWantPlates? I can see stupid bars trying to act fancy and serve food in such stupid martini glasses. That, or it is photoshopped." The latter option appeared to seem more plausible to most.

It’s not easy being a woman on the Internet, with trolls waiting to pounce on you for even the most innocuous moves and if Ananya did indeed Photoshop aloo bhujia into her cocktail glass to hide away the alcohol from potential trolls, it seems kind of sad for her.

