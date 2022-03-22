'Did Anne Hathaway Make a Deal with Devil?' Publication Slammed for 'Ageist' Tweet

Anne Hathaway posed for photographs with Jared Leto, as one does, but a news publication’s Twitter handle tweeted about it in a way that was considered “ageist" towards Hathaway by many social media users. The publication was roasted for its tweet reading: “Did Anne Hathaway make a deal with the devil? She is literally aging backward." The main gripe seems to be the fact that a compliment of someone’s appearance does not consist in their supposed age defiance. Moreover, Hathaway is 39 and the “aging backward" comment might suggest that at this age, women looking conventionally attractive is an outlier and what most (read: not superbly wealthy) women look like at said age is not appreciable in itself. This is only in addition to the fact that a woman’s “youth" is infamously considered “over" as soon as she hits 30. The news platform was called out, even though it is not the first by far to make such a comment about a woman’s appearance.

Here’s how this whole debacle could have been avoided:

Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto made their red carpet appearance on March 18 for their new AppleTV+ series WeCrashed.

