Did China Really Detect Signs of Extraterrestrial Life Using Telescope?

China’s state-backed Science and Technology Daily released and then deleted a report that claimed that the country’s massive Sky Eye telescope may have tracked some signs of life beyond Earth. These signals differ from the previous ones and the team is now further investigating them, claimed Zhang Tonjie, chief scientist of an extraterrestrial civilisation search team co-founded by Beijing Normal University, the National Astronomical Observatory of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the University of California, Berkeley. According to a report by the Free Press Journal, he said, “the suspicious signal may also be some kind of radio interference, which needs to be further confirmed or ruled out. This may be a long process."

The report, however, has now been deleted. The reason for the same is not yet clear. This happened after the news had already started trending on social network Weibo and was picked up by other media outlets, including state-run. When the link is clicked, the viewer sees this page:

Advertisement

However, there were others who reported this development.

Advertisement

This comes in just when NASA is launching a study of UFOs. The space agency has announced that it’s setting up an independent team to extract information on the matter. The team will also study how much is needed to understand the unexplained UFO sightings. NASA’s science mission chief, Thomas Zurbuchen claimed that the traditional scientific community may see NASA as a “kind of selling out" by venturing into the controversial topic. However, he disagrees strongly. “We are not shying away from reputational risk," Zurbuchen said. He further added, “Our strong belief is that the biggest challenge of these phenomena is that it’s a data-poor field."

Both these developments come at a time when UFO sightings have been increasing exponentially, especially in the US. Just a few days earlier, several people witnessed a bright ball of light in the night sky in the state of Missouri. People were left completely stunned after the spotting. It seems like the UFO moved across the sky for an hour. A bright light was visible for an hour in the sky, Melissa Bates of Farmington told The Sun. This comes in just a few days after her friend also saw a similar glow in the sky. In the footage, a bright ball of light moving across the sky can be seen. Approximately 30 seconds later, it seems to change direction. Melissa was left baffled.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.