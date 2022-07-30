'Did Chris Rock Apologise to Jada?' Twitter Wants to Know After Will Smith Apology Video

Will Smith posted a video apologising to Chris Rock for that whole thing that’s somehow embedded in social media’s collective memory: the Oscars slap. Smith addressed why he did not apologise to Rock when he accepted the Best Actor prize for his work in ‘King Richard’ shortly after he charged the stage and slapped the comic for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s short haircut.

“There is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave in that moment," an emotional Smith said. “There’s no part of me that thinks that’s the optimal way to handle a feeling of disrespect or insults." He also spoke about how Jada never spurred him to charge at Rock, and also added that Rock is not ready to talk to him at the moment.

Twitter users, however, had one question: did Rock ever apologise to Jada Pinkett Smith for cracking a joke that pointed towards her hair loss due to alopecia?

Will Smith has apologised for slapping Chris Rock previously as well. After the incident, Will Smith publicly apologised to Rock, saying his behaviour was “unacceptable". Will took to Instagram to pen a lengthy note in which he also apologised to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. His post read, “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable."

