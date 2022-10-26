If you follow Elon Musk on Twitter, you know his all about his quirky tweets. What if his account is suspended? In a similar incident, a Twitter user, who goes by the name ‘Dinosaur,’ posted a screenshot on his official Twitter handle. In the image, it can be seen that he has opened Elon Musk’s profile and it says, “Account Suspended." In the caption he wrote, “made some calls." He also tags Elon Musk in his tweet. Have a look:

So what is the catch here? This is actually an old meme which has resurfaced again on social media. The suspended account has an uppercase I instead of the letter l. As is the case in the online world, several fell for the prank, if you may call it one. For those who paid a little more attention to the suspended account’s handle were quick to

inform others.

“Its fake lmao," commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “don’t wanna ruin the fun but it’s a capital i and not an “l" in the elon."

Another Twitter user wrote, “For everyone wondering what’s going on: the account he tagged has capital letter ‘ i ‘ instead of small letter ‘ L ‘. So, real one is: @elonmusk, fake one is @eIonmusk."

Meanwhile, Musk has recently ventured into the fragrance business. He has come up with a perfume which is called “Burnt Hair" and he is selling it on The Boring Company. He is selling the perfume for $100 each. An additional of tax and shipping is also charged.

Just some time after the launch, Musk took to Twitter and announced that 20,000 bottles of the perfume have already been sold. He further wrote, “Can’t wait for media stories tomorrow about $1M of Burnt Hair sold."

As always, netizens had a lot to say about this new launch as well. While some curated memes, others were busy giving their opinions. “Elon, you can have some burnt hair perfume shoot out of the tip of the rocket during flight. The aliens will never forget a first encounter with that happening!" wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “So now you sell perfume? Elon, I think you need to focus on one business at a time. What do rockets, perfume and cars have in common?"

