Did Jeffrey Dahmer Feature in a Stranger Things Episode? Netizens Are Convinced

Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s co-created Netflix biographical crime drama Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has created a massive buzz online ever since its release. Now, the internet has found a strange connection between his heinous crime crossover of the science fiction horror show Stranger Things. TikTok users claim to be sure of spotting the fictional representation of the real-life serial killer in the background of a scene featuring Max aka Sadie Sink. The scene in question features Max getting out of her school bus but when looked at closely, the camera captures a blond-haired kid walking amongst her schoolmates.

Netizens believe that the blonde-haired kid is Jeffery Dahmer due to the uncanny similarities between their looks. Notably, there’s no extra footage given to the background character, it happens within a blink. Hence, it is difficult to determine if the makers deliberately added a horrific reference or if the striking resemblance was a genuine coincidence. Notably, the timeline of the event doesn’t seem to add up as the story of Stranger Things is set in the mid-80s meanwhile, Dahmer finished high school in 1978. In addition to this, the events of Stranger Things take place in Hawkins, meanwhile, Dahmer’s high school was located in Ohio. While there are too many questions about its possibility, the internet is left divided after watching the viral TikTok video.

A section of the internet claims that the Duffer brothers love to add horror references to web show. “I want to remind you that the Duffer brothers love to put serial killer and horror movie references, yes the dates don’t fit but that’s normal," commented a user. Another added, “I’m sure most didn’t know of Dahmer’s existence and now they see it everywhere."

Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story premiered on the OTT platform just a week ago on September 2021. The premise of the biographical web series traces the series of murders committed by infamous serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, who created havoc in Wisconsin in the late 70s to early 90s. He was found guilty of murdering boys and gay men and was sentenced to life imprisonment. Dahmer was diagnosed with psychotic disorders including borderline personality disorder but was deemed legally sane during the trial. He died at the age of 34 after an alleged attack inside the prison.

