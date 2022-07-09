Did Joe Biden Accidentally Read 'Repeat the Line' Aloud From a Teleprompter?

Did US President Joe Biden make a teleprompter gaffe? A video of his speech has gone viral on social media with people debating if indeed there had been a gaffe. While announcing reproductive rights action, Biden says, “…and of course, repeat the line, women are not without electoral and/or political power; to be precise, not and/or; or political power…" Many Twitter users alleged that the “repeat the line" part had been accidentally read off of a teleprompter. Others claimed that Biden had said “let me repeat the line" for emphasis, and that there was no chance that “repeat the line" would have been put on a teleprompter at any rate. Instead, the teleprompter would just repeat the line, some claimed.

Elon Musk also took a dig at Biden over the clip.

This would not be the first time that Biden has made a public gaffe. Biden was in news recently for a very specific cheat sheet he held in his hand at a meeting. The sheet, which was prepared by his staff to instruct him how to go about the meeting, said: “YOU take YOUR seat." The photo was reportedly taken by a photographer present in the meeting and it was shared on Twitter by a journalist. Netizens were stunned by the embarrassingly detailed cheat sheet that included directions like “YOU thank participants" and “YOU depart."

