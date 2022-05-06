Did Johnny Depp 'Purposely' Not Look at Amber Heard During Her Testimony?

The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard case has divided the Internet, where people have closely watched and scrutinised the defamation trial under way. Amber Heard suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, a psychologist told a Virginia jury on Tuesday in Johnny Depp’s USD 50 million defamation trial against the Aquaman star over her 2018 Washington Post op-ed on domestic violence. Dr. Dawn Hughes claimed that Heard repeatedly was “subjected to sexual violence" from Depp. Depp, during his recently-concluded testimony, said that he was a victim of domestic violence. “Sir, if anyone had a problem with my drinking, at any time in my life, it was me," he said. “The only person I’ve abused in my life is myself."

The Internet has been divided into two strict camps in favour of one or the other of the actors. Under this circumstance, Cathy Russon, executive producer at Law&Crime Trial Network, tweeted: “What do you think of the strategy of #JohnnyDepp purposely not looking, even one time, at #AmberHeard during her testimony?" along with some footage from the trial. Twitter users had theories as to why that might have been the case. These are, obviously, opinions based on subjective biases. People on either side of the debate weighed in.

Johnny Depp’s agent recently testified that the actor was to receive $22.5 million (Rs 172 crores) to star in the sixth ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ film, but Disney decided to go “in a different direction" after Amber Heard published an op-ed reviving her domestic abuse allegations.

