Did Kim Kardashian Damage Marilyn Monroe's Iconic Dress by Wearing it at Met Gala 2022?

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian had turned heads at the Met Gala 2022 after she wore an iconic Marilyn Monroe dress on the red carpet. While Kim’s decision to wear the legendary star’s dress was appreciated by some, others feared she would damage it. Now, it has turned out that the historic dress may have taken some damage after Kim squeezed into it for the fashion night.

Fresh pictures of the dress have been shared online where it can be seen damaged significantly. Uploaded by the Marilyn Monroe Collection on its Instagram page, some crystals are seen missing from the dress while others hanging from threads in the photo. “Just in case you missed it…Missing crystals, and some left hanging by a thread," the caption read.

The nude dress was worn by Marilyn Monroe in 1962 when she sang ‘Happy Birthday’ for the former US president JF Kennedy. The 60-year-old dress features more than 6,000 hand-sewn crystals on nude mesh fabric and scooped neckline.

With the dress having a historic significance, Kim could not make alterations before wearing it. Instead, the business mogul had to make adjustments to her body in order to fit in the dress. Kim had revealed that she lost 16 pounds (approx. 7.2 kg) in just three weeks to squeeze inside the dress.

However, when Kim wore it on the Met Gala red carpet, she could not zip the dress completely. Reportedly, this is the reason why the star draped herself with a white fur shawl that night.

The dress was worn by Kim only on the red carpet for just a few minutes. With the super-tight fit, Kim could not walk in the dress properly and changed into a replica gown in a dressing room at the fashion event.

The dress is currently on display at the Ripley’s Believe It or Not Museum in Orlando, Florida which bought it for over $ 5 million in 2016, reported The New York Post.

