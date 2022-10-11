Did Madonna Just Come Out as Gay in a TikTok Video? Fans are in a Frenzy

Did Madonna just come out as gay? There’s no telling, but the signs are there. In a new TikTok video, the legendary singer left her fans confused after pulling a rather quirky (if a little roundabout) way of apparently coming out. “If I miss I’m gay," the video subtitle reads, showing Madonna holding a piece of pink underwear. She then goes on to throw it towards a trash can, and the video shows that the mark was missed widely. It then cuts back to the singer who shrugs with swagger.

The method of coming out is not Madonna’s doing. It’s part of an ongoing trend on TikTok where a person hints at being gay (used here as an umbrella term) by missing a shot at a goal. While many fans wondered if Madonna was perhaps being tongue-in-cheek with her video, others said that they thought the star has been “out" for ages.

As per MailOnline, Madonna said in a 1990 interview, “I think everybody has a bisexual nature. That’s my theory. I could be wrong."

Madonna is a larger than life figure if nothing else. She rang in her 64th birthday in August, and took to Instagram to shared glimpses of her b’day party. In the video, Madonna was seen invoking her iconic onstage VMAs kiss as she posted a video of herself French kissing two girlfriends in the back of a car.

The ‘Like a Virgin’ singer looked stunning in a blue and white maxi dress with her bleached-blond tresses styled in loose waves in the video. She accessorized with stacked silver necklaces, a blue hat and matching blue pumps. As the clip progresses, we see Madonna twirling in her bright summer dress before getting in the car with her manager, Guy Oseary, and other friends.

