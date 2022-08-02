Did Mahua Moitra 'Hide' Louis Vuitton Bag During Price Rise Debate? Twitter Thinks So

A video of TMC MP Mahua Moitra putting her Louis Vuitton bag under the table when “mehengai" was being discussed in the Lok Sabha has been going viral on Twitter, where people have claimed that the MP had attempted to “hide" the bag. Trinamool’s Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar was speaking on price rise, when Moitra was seen taking her bag from next to her and putting it under the table. As per IANS, it was a Louis Vuitton bag priced at around Rs 1.5 lakh.

Moitra was criticised by Twitter users for using an expensive bag.

Price rise and inflation were subjects over which the opposition has been questioning the government since the beginning of the monsoon session of the Parliament. There had been continuous disruptions, after which the government had agreed to discuss the price hike issue in the Lok Sabha on Monday and in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Moitra recently drew controversy after her remarks on goddess Kali. She stirred up a political storm after calling Kali a “meat-eating, liquor-accepting deity". However, Moitra refused to budge from her stand and called the controversy the “false sentiment of BJP and its trolls". In an exclusive interview with News18, she had also cleared the air on her party distancing itself from her view.

“My statement was one of fact and based on experience of how Maa Kali is venerated by her devotees and what she represents to me. I don’t see any controversy in this whatsoever. The controversy is the false sentiment of the BJP and its trolls who want to distract from their agenda to divide the citizens of this country using religion as a tool. They want to impose their monolithic idea of Hinduism on every Hindu, where they will decide who is a Hindu and who isn’t and how our gods and goddesses are to be worshipped," she had told News18.

