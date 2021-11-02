Did Mark Zuckerberg Take 'Meta' Inspiration from This German Company's Logo?

It seems Mark Zuckerberg’s headaches, ever since the rebranding of Facebook Inc to Meta, are neverending. Right from trolling by users to competitor brands, everyone had their hot take on Facebook’s rechristening and Zuckerberg’s vision for the future. Facebook changed not just its name, but the iconic thumbs-up logo, too. Now, M-sense Migraine, a Berlin-based health app has taken a swipe at Facebook’s Meta logo for taking ‘inspiration’ from their own. Developed by Newsenselab in 2016 and available on Google Play Store, the German startup provides treatment plans for migraines and headaches. The tweet soon went viral and has garnered 51k likes at the time of writing this article.

“We are very honoured that @facebook felt inspired by the logo of our migraine app - maybe they’ll get inspired by our data privacy procedures as well," the M-sense app cheekily wrote in its tweet. M-sense also advised Zuckerberg to use their app to soothe the headaches brought on by the rebranding exercise.

Users quickly jumped on the trend and started comparing other brands with similar logos.

Another user agreed to Facebook’s dicey privacy policies.

The company also confirmed that they are not planning to move forward legally, stressing the ‘we feel honored to have them inspired’ part.

Facebook has been at the receiving end of criticism ever since whistleblower Fracen Haugen leaked internal documents which revealed that the social media giant purposely spread hate speech and misinformation. The rebranding is also seen as an effort to brush the serious allegations under the carpet. Post Zuckerberg’s much-hyped live-streamed announcement of the name change, Twitter and its CEO Jack Dorsey had taken major digs at Facebook. Brands such as Zomato, Wendy’s and Netflix had also come up with their own Meta-memes.

