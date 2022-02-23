Did The Simpsons 'Predict' the Russia-Ukraine Crisis Way Back in 1998?

‘The Simpsons’ has done it again. This time it’s the escalating crisis between Russia and Ukraine that social media users are claiming that the animated sitcom “predicted". The clips that’s going viral shows a reemergence of the Soviet Union, complete with a United Nations meet between Russia and the United States and ending with Lenin breaking out of a glass coffin in zombie fashion, claiming he “must crush capitalism". Obviously, Russian invasion of Ukraine, if it happens, does not entail the return of the Soviet Union but all the same, Twitter users found the clip strikingly prescient. As per a Vox report, the viral clip is from a 1998 episode called “Simpson Tide" when Boris Yeltsin was the President of Russia.

Advertisement

US Secretary of State Tony Blinken on Tuesday cancelled his scheduled meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov later this week in protest against what he said was the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, who jointly addressed a news conference with Blinken at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department, said that the world must respond with all its economic might to punish Russia for the crimes it has already committed and ahead of the crimes it plans to commit. United Nations chief Antonio Guterres on Wednesday called out the “perversion of the concept of peacekeeping" and said “when troops of one country enter the territory of another country without its consent, they are not impartial peacekeepers. They are not peacekeepers at all."

The Simpsons, for their part, have done this “prediction" thing too many times to count. In recent times, Travis Scott’s Astroworld tragedy was one such crisis that the show seemed to have predicted.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.