Did The Simpsons 'Predict' Travis Scott's Astroworld Concert Tragedy?

Animated sitcom ‘The Simpsons’ has always had a penchant for “predicting" things, and this time, rumours are doing the rounds on the internet, claiming that the show foresaw the recent Astroworld tragedy. However, dig slightly deeper and you’ll find out that the piece of art that has been going around to substantiate this claim is actually not from the show. It is, in fact, a piece of fan art inspired by ‘The Simpsons’ and Astroworld, from 2018. It was made by Liam Ayson and did not appear in any of the actual episodes, The Sun reported. However, parallels are being drawn with actual episodes, too. One of these clips is from when Marge takes Maggie to see a Roofi concert. In the clip, at the concert entrance, she says, “This concert is oversold. It’s as if a music promoter acted unscrupulously". Sharing it on Twitter, a user wrote, “The Simpsons has done it again #AstroWorld (sic)".

Yet another episode that is being shared in this context is from a 1992 episode of ‘The Simpsons’ called ‘The Otto Show’. As per The Sun, Bart and Milhouse attend a Spinal Tap concert in the episode, where a riot breaks out when the band ends the show early. In the chaos, part of the stage gets flooded and a misfiring laser blinds one of the performers. Another episode from February of the same year is also being circulated, which shows Homer holding a news magazine with its cover reading “Bat Boy Accurately Predicts Final Four". The cover bears resemblance to the art that appears on the cover of one of Travis Scott’s songs. The cover that’s being circulated by TikTokers is from Travis’ song ‘Escape Plan’ from album Dystopia, HITC reports. Another resemblance between the two that’s triggering the parallels is that the Bat Boy cover from the sitcom is ‘World Weekly News’, while Travis’ cover reads ‘Weekly World Truths’. According to HITC, Travis’ cover seems to be a nod towards ‘Weekly World News’, which is an actual magazine that ran from 1979 to 2007.

Travis’ cover reads in bold letters: “The true dystopia is here!" as well as “Who knows what lies beneath the surface?" and “When the end arrives its (sic) really the beginning". Such speculations have been floating around on the internet ever since the Astroworld tragedy took place, and have no real substance behind them.

A massive crowd surge left eight people dead and more than 300 injured, including a 10-year-old, at Astroworld. More than 50,000 fans had gathered during Scott’s performance at the festival outside NRG Park, reported Houston Chronicle. As many as 23 people were hospitalised and more than 300 treated throughout the day.

