Did This Man Really Fly a Helicopter Made of Scrapped Car Parts?

From the beginning of history to the ushering age of technology, humans have always been fascinated by the idea of flight. So much so that flying machines, be it drones or helicopters can be found everywhere from toys, engineering school projects to car mechanics. Now, a video of a Brazilian man flying what looks like a makeshift helicopter is going viral on social media. Reddit user Gastonbeast24 posted the video on December 9 on the social media site and wrote in the caption, “Man in Brazil makes a helicopter from scraps and flies it." The two-minute-long video shows a helicopter-like vehicle, more specifically known as a gyrocopter, moving on a road with two big blades on the top and a fan on the back. The blades on the top start moving, the vehicle moves forward on the road and at some distance from where it started, the gyrocopter takes off in the air.

The footage was also shared by the Brazilian news portal CRN Caicó na Rota da Notícia on their YouTube channel.

Advertisement

Another footage of the flight, shared by the news portal, shows the helicopter in the air while the local residents are gathered to watch the aircraft fly and cheer the man.

“Bond, what are you doing in Brazil, with little Nellie," wrote a Reddit user reacting to the video. Another Redditor pointed out that the aircraft was not actually a helicopter but a gyrocopter. The difference between the two aircraft is that in a helicopter, the rotor blades are powered by the engine and the body is pulled into the air. But in a gyrocopter, the rotor blades are not powered by the engine and the body is pushed into the air. The rotor blades on a gyrocopter actually move freely and aerodynamically.

The man in the video was identified as Genesis Gomes from João Dias in Brazil. As per a report by a Brazilian news portal G1, the flight took place during an aviation event in Paraíba city. Gomes, also known as Bigode, did not actually build the helicopter he was riding on. “There was the gyroscope of a friend of mine, from Catolé do Rocha, Paraíba," he told G1.

Advertisement

What do you think of the video?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.