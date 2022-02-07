Did Vladimir Putin 'Pretend to Sleep' During Ukraine Athletes' Entry at Winter Olympics?

Russian President Vladimir Putin seemed to have taken a jibe at the Ukrainian athletes during the first official day of the Winter Olympics being held in Beijing. On February 4, celebrations erupted at the Bird’s Nest Stadium marking the beginning of Winter Olympics 2022 and the players entered the stadium holding their country’s flag. President Putin, however, was seen stealing a nap for a few seconds as the Ukrainian athletes entered the premises. Mirror reported that he might have been “pretending" to sleep. Putin was caught on camera catching up on his sleep amid the rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine. It is being reported that roughly 1 lakh Russian soldiers have surrounded the nation of Ukraine on three sides of the borders. The incident that is now getting viral by the minute is being touted as fuel to the fire and is being associated with distress, triggering fears of war between the two nations.

Take a look at the brief moment that is making headlines all across the internet.

The 69-year-old attended the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics 2022 despite Russian athletes being banned from representing their country while playing on account of doping. Russian athletes did get a chance to participate but under the banner of the ‘Russian Olympic Committee.’ In addition, in case Russian athletes win, their national anthem will not be played.

In addition to dozing off while the Ukrainian athletes were entering the Bird’s Nest Stadium, Putin is also facing backlash for appearing to be the only one in the dignitaries who arrived to attend the ceremony without a mask. Putin was seen sitting in the VIP booth without covering his face despite China’s strict mask policy aligning with their zero-COVID strategy.

An estimated 3000 performers took part in the ceremony, including the frog-marching People’s Liberation Army that hoisted the Chinese national flag. President Xi Jinping was given a minute-long standing ovation on his arrival.

