Did World's Richest Person Elon Musk's Twitter Account Just Get Suspended?

Elon Musk pulled out of the famous $44 billion Twitter deal, citing that the microblogging platform had failed to provide him with proper information on the fake accounts on its site. In return, the website has taken shots back at the Tesla man by suspending his Twitter account. Or that is what a cheeky yet misleading viral tweet doing the rounds of the bluebird app suggests.

A Twitter user recently tweeted: “they suspended @eIonmusk fr??"

And indeed when one clicked on the handle, sure enough it took the user to this page of the suspended Twitter account.

What’s the catch?

The suspended account has an uppercase I instead of the letter l.

As is the case in the online world, several fell for the prank, if you may call it one.

Those who paid a little more attention to the suspended account’s handle were quick to inform others.

Coming back to real news, the billionaire notified the decision of Twitter deal termination in an US SEC filing, accusing the social media company of breaching “multiple provisions of the agreement". However, Twitter’s board in a bid to still close the deal, said that it would sue Elon Musk to enforce the legal agreement. This comes after months of speculation with Musk suspending the Twitter deal, citing misinformation over fake accounts on the platform.

“Mr. Musk is terminating the Merger Agreement because Twitter is in material breach of multiple provisions of that Agreement, appears to have made false and misleading representations upon which Mr. Musk relied when entering into the Merger Agreement, and is likely to suffer a Company Material Adverse Effect (as that term is defined in the Merger Agreement)," said the lawyers of the tech mogul in the SEC filing dated July 8, Sunday.

