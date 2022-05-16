Did You Know Ants Sometimes Move in Circles Till they Die from Exhaustion? | WATCH

A video of a colony of Army ants going around in circles is gaining traction on Twitter and users are both fascinated and confused. Ants are busy creatures who are known for their discipline. Whenever we see a colony of ants, they always work in a group and walk in an organised format from their food to their colonies. Not just food, ants also work hard and carry weights that are up to 20 times their own bodyweight. They work around a queen and are so impressive and efficient at their work.

But the video that we are talking about shows ants moving in a “circular death trap" and achieving nothing. While some ants can be seen lying dead, others on the outer borders can be seen moving out and going back in to move in circles.

Advertisement

Twitter account ‘Bitcoin’ posted the video of army ants with the caption, “Army ants are blind and rely on pheromones to track the ones in front. If one ant intersects with its old trail then it results in a circular death trap where they spiral until they die from exhaustion. However, the contrarian army ants might survive."

With more than 1 lakh views, 1,277 likes and 318 retweets, the video has garnered a lot of attention.

Many of the users were simply amazed with the video, and wondered how they walked in a death trap. ScienceDirect explains this phenomenon saying that Army ants are practically blind and use pheromones to mark their paths or follow other ants to trace their path. While this system might sound extremely efficient, sometimes a few ants tend to retrace their paths a few times. This causes all the ants to be stuck in a loop. This in turn leads to a death trap where the ants keep moving in a loop until exhaustion and eventually die.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.