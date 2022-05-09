Did You Know Cockroaches Could Survive Without Heads For Weeks? Know More

Our ecosystem is a game of survivors. Each animal or living being is fighting to live or sustain itself. Cockroaches are notorious for their persistence and are frequently cited as the most plausible survivors of a nuclear war. Some even function without their heads for weeks on end.

This may seem unusual to you because practically every living being we are aware of cannot survive a minute longer without their head, the most crucial component of their body. But it is correct in the case of cockroaches.

They do not have a comparable circulatory system as humans. A certain level of pressure must be maintained for blood to pass through the extensive network of human blood arteries, particularly the microscopic capillaries.

Because the roach’s circulatory system is less broad and lacks small capillaries, pressure is said to be much lower. When you cut their heads off, their necks frequently seal off by clotting. There is not much bleeding.

Furthermore, the sturdy vermin breathe by spiracles, which are small openings in each body segment. This breathing is not controlled by the roach’s brain, and blood does not transport oxygen throughout the body. Rather, the spiracles direct air to tissues via a network of tubes known as tracheae.

Not only does the body survive beheading, but also the lonely head, waving its antennas back and forth for long hours until it runs out of steam.

Cockroaches are also cold-blooded, aka poikilothermic. As a result of not expending energy to heat themselves, they can survive on far less food than humans. They may live for weeks without eating. However, with the absence of their head, these insects do not receive any food or water and consequently die of hunger and dehydration.

