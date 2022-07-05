Did You Know Eddie from Stranger Things Has This Connection with Johnny Depp?

Stranger Things season 4 wreaked havoc on the Internet, sent Netflix crashing and set new viewership records. It also left hundreds of fans heartbroken and if you’re someone who has avoided that so far, you might want to click away because spoilers ahead. The biggest heartbreak in Stranger Things volume 2 came in the form of the death of Eddie Munson, who redeemed himself and died protecting others, while also shredding Metallica’s Master of Puppets right in Vecna’s backyard, no big deal. People love a good old redemption arc and that’s a narrative that many people on the Internet have also attached to actor Johnny Depp.

But did you know that there’s a subtle theme that binds Johnny Depp and the character of Eddie Munson? Eddie was loosely based on writer and artist Damien Echols, who was one of those accused (and eventually absolved) in the West Memphis murder case. Stranger Things’ Hellfire Club storyline was based on the documentary series Paradise Lost (on the West Memphis Three).

So what was the West Memphis Three all about? Damien Echols, Jessie Misskelley Jr. and Jason Baldwin were accused in the murder of three 8-year-old boys in West Memphis in 1993, as per a Mashable report. The Paradise Lost documentary series explored the role of satanic panic in the whole case and the wrongful conviction of the three. This is where Johnny Depp came in. After the documentary caught his eye, Depp became one of the celebrities who stood by the three accused teenagers, who were absolved of the allegations by a DNA test after spending 18 years behind bars.

Echols, now 47, told E! News how Depp was among other celebrities who helped them carry out DNA testing in order to prove their innocence. “Johnny has been with us every single step of the way since I got out… This is something he is doing entirely to help me. We’ve grown to love him dearly. He’s become like a brother to me," Echols said of Depp, adding that Depp’s support of him wasn’t helping the actor’s career in any way.

