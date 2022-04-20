Did You Know Gautam Gambhir Gave Suryakumar Yadav His Nickname 'SKY'?

Suryakumar Yadav, a relatively late bloomer in the Indian cricketing scene, has become a force to reckon with. Yadav, who has become an integral part of the Mumbai Indians camp, recently revealed how he got his nickname “SKY". In fact, Suryakumar Yadav was oblivious to his own initials before his former Kolkata Knight Riders teammate Gautam Gambhir made him aware of it. Recalling his time with KKR in 2014, Yadav revealed that Gambhir started calling him ‘SKY’ but he did not pay any attention. Gambhir, who currently coaches the Lucknow Super Giants team, told Yadav that he was, in fact, calling him only.

“I am calling you only. Check your initials," Yadav quoted Gambhir as saying during his appearance on Gaurav Kapur’s popular YouTube show titled ‘Breakfast With Champions.’ Yadav was associated with Kolkata Knight Riders from 2014 to 2017 before he made his presence felt in the Mumbai Indians hut and propelled to fame thanks to his memorable match-winning knocks in subsequent years of the Indian Premier League.

On the show, Yadav also recalled the moment when he and Virat Kohli engaged in a death stare contest during an MI vs RCB contest in IPL 2020.

Recalling the incident, Yadav, fondly known as SKY, told Kapur: “It’s his style. He (Virat) brings a different level of energy to the ground. That game was so important for both the teams, his sledging was on a whole different level during that match." The Mumbai Indians batter further added he was completely focused on himself and whatever may come, he had to win the match for his team without saying anything back to Kohli.

Speaking of the stare back at King Kohli, Yadav said that it was instinctive. “I was chewing gum during the moment but inside I was completely petrified and shi**ing bricks. My heartbeat was racing. The voices inside me begged me to not say anything back to Kohli," the batter revealed.

