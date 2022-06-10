Did You Know That Bubble Wrap Was Never Meant To Be Used As Safety Covering?

If there’s one thing that kids and adults enjoy alike is popping bubble wrap, don’t we? However, there’s more to the story. Where do we get the bubble wrap from? Well, whenever we bring home a fragile item, we find it wrapped in bubble wrap. And then we just want to unwrap it so that we pop it.

Interestingly, bubble wrap was originally invented to be sold as textured wallpaper and not to wrap fragile items and protect them while transporting them from one place to another.

Let’s know a bit more about it:

Bubble wrap was invented in 1957 by Alfred Fielding and his partner Marc Chavannes. The product was invented to be sold as textured wallpaper. But when the product failed because people didn’t like the way it looked on their walls, the duo sold its security feature to IBM computers.

The computer giant started using it to wrap their IBM 1401 computers during shipment and it was introduced in a New Jersey frame in 1993.

And that’s how a failed wallpaper design came to be used as a safety covering.

