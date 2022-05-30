Did You Know the Largest River in the World, Amazon, has No Bridges Built over it? Read Why

The second-longest river in the world, apart from the title, has many other things associated with its name. The river fosters a wide variety of the flora and fauna in and around it, including the largest species of river dolphin. A river with so much to boast, has one basic thing that it does not have and this is bridges.

Amazon flows through three different countries – Brazil, Peru, Columbia – and has millions of people dependent on the river, frequently visiting the banks of Amazon. However, despite the usage and the population executing it, the Amazon River has no bridge to cross from one side to another.

It is peculiar since even the shorter rivers than the Amazon have hundreds of bridges. Even the longest river, Nile, has multiple bridges, with nine in Cairo alone. The key to understanding this oddity lies in the most basic of arguments. As per Walter Kaufmann, Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, the simple reason why Amazon has no bridges is that it does not need one.

“There is no sufficiently pressing need for a bridge across the Amazon," said Kaufmann, in an email, reported Live Science. The river runs along areas which are scarcely populated, and people majorly wander across the river in boats and ferries to transport goods and people. However, as Kaufmann said, there are also some “technical and logistical difficulties."

The areas neighbouring the Amazon River are not the best locations to build a bridge. For instance, the marshy and soft soil would pose a challenge for builders who will have to dig deeper to find a strong foundation. Another reason is the environment that the bridges will be exposed to. “The environment at the Amazon is certainly among the most difficult," Kaufmann said.

Although there are no bridges across the Amazon, its primary tributary, Negro River, has one bridge called the Ponte Rio Negro, which was built in 2011.

