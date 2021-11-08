Did You Know the Most Expensive Thing Ever Created on Earth is Not on Planet?

From a pin to a plane and a room to a multi-storied building, humans have built everything on the planet. But have you ever thought that of all things that humans created, which one is the most expensive and how much does it exactly cost? What is the most expensive thing made on earth? Is it a building or a stone? You will be surprised to know that the most expensive thing made on the earth is in fact out of the planet.

According to a report in CNBC, the International Space Station (ISS) is the most expensive ever created on the planet earth. The value of the ISS is 150 billion dollars, that is 15 thousand crore dollars. It will be very difficult for even a calculator to calculate ISS’ worth in Indian currency.

As per reports, every year NASA spends 400 crore dollars on the maintenance of the International Space Centre. Setting up the entire Space Station was so difficult that it could become a reality only after the support it received from America, Russia, Europe, Canada, and Japan.

According to a report in Grunge, the lab and other facilities of the space station are supremely modern. Starting in November 2000, the International Space Station has astronauts of various countries living in it, who live in space and study other planets.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) recently curated a unique chilli plant in space for four months and grew chilli in it. When this Chilli grew big, the astronauts used it to prepare a special dish. Astronauts present in ISS used the chilli to make Tacos for celebration. An Astronaut named Megan McArthur posted a picture of Tacos as well.

