Did You Know These 'Stranger Things' Actors Were Also in 'Game of Thrones'?

Stranger Things season 4 has created a massive buzz ever since its release. While fans are loving the new plot twists of Upside Down, many noticed that two pivotal characters in the new season also featured in the iconic show Game of Thrones. Wondering who they are? Stranger Things season 4 saw the debut of Tom Wlaschiha as a Russian prison guard Dmitri Antonov aka Enzo. Fans know that Enzo played a massive role in helping Hopper and Joyce to get out of Russia. For those unaware, Wlaschiha was previously featured as Jaqen H’ghar in Game of Thrones.

He was the Faceless Man of Braavos, one of the most feared assassins who has the ability to change anyone’s appearance at will. He was the one who helped Arya Stark become one of the best assassins in Westeros.

Apart from him, the casting of Joseph Quinn as rock and roll legend Eddie Munson in the new season also shocked audiences. He was seen portraying the leader of the Hellfire Clun of the Hawkins High School and an avid electric guitar player of his band Corroded Coffin. To much surprise, even though he was a part of Game of Thrones, his limited screen time was much easy to be forgotten. Joseph Quinn only appeared in a single episode of the fantasy TV series as Koner. He was a mere soldier sworn to the House of Stark.

While a section of the Stranger Things fans knew of their association with Game of Thrones from the get-go, the other section of the internet was left completely baffled. Many claim that it was their completely different appearance that made them unrecognizable in Stranger Things.

One user said, “Well I don't know Eddie was in Game of Throne”, another added, “I knew I'd seen this guy somewhere before”. One more chimed in to add, “I’m shooketh”.

Speaking of the show, the science fiction horror drama is created by Duffer Brothers. Stranger Things stars Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb Mclaughlin, and Sadie Sink in pivotal roles.

