Did You Know: This French University Offers Master Degree in Eating, Drinking, Living

Who doesn’t want to live a major chunk of their life drinking and eating? This can be one of the cherished dreams for many. Sciences Po Lille, one of the top French universities, is now turning this dream into reality. The university is offering a masters course for people who love eating and drinking. The course is called BMV, a short form for ‘boire, manger and vivre’, and covers a wide range of topics about food, drinks and living. As reported by The Telegraph, this course includes gastro-diplomacy, food tech and fighting sexism in the kitchen. The term gastro-diplomacy was coined by Paul Rockower. Gastro-diplomacy is a method of reaching people’s hearts and minds through their stomachs. According to the report, the program has kick started with lecturer Benoit Lengaigne teaching lessons on ‘terrestrial foods’. Students are made to write essays on lifestyle, plant-based alternatives to meat, history of farming and other topics. They also participated in conferences on food and drinks.

What’s more interesting was that students performed the role of TV journalists, food reviewers and bosses of food delivery companies. They quizzed one another about the quality and working conditions.

Benoit said that the first batch of 15 students enjoyed a lot in their early days of masters course. He emphasised that the course is one of the best ways to encourage students to save the world via their profession.

In a conversation with Le Monde newspaper, course ambassador student Clemence Ricart said that it is a masters course which unites the students around one passion, i.e- the world of gastronomy and food. Clemance further noted that food is going to be one of the major challenges globally seeing the climate emergency.

Sciences Po Lille is a selective, public and international institute. It creates influencers of social, political and economic powers in France, Europe and worldwide.

So, are you willing to be a connoisseur of different food and drinks?

