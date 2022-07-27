Digging into Hawaiian Lava Caves Unearths New Mysterious Forms of Life

A probe into the eons-old lava tube located in Hawaii has unearthed a novel, diverse microbial ecosystem. A new study published in Frontiers in Microbiology highlights complex colonies of microbes in these Hawaiian lava vents that are believed to be more than 500 years old. These microbial mats, found in a highly toxic, cold, and inhabitable environment, do not fall into any known genus or species.

The geothermal vents and lava tubes in Hawaii are a result of the volcanic processes that created the islands of Hawaii that we see today. These tunnel-like structures are extremely cold, dark, and also foster toxic gases. While such conditions are unsuitable for bacterial growth, researchers have found hordes of microbial life, almost all of which are unknown to mankind yet.

To conduct the study, the researchers collected 70 samples from the caves and sequenced them for a single RNA gene. During their analysis, the researchers also found a microbe species called Chloroflexi, also known as “hub" species in the microbiology fraternity. These species are believed to be highly-connected to other species and play a key role in the ecosystem of their communities.

Advertisement

“This study points to the possibility that more ancient lineages of bacteria, like the phylum Chloroflexi, may have important ecological jobs or roles," said Dr Rebecca D Prescott, first author of the study, in a statement. Chloroflexi, a species about which not a lot is known, was present at nearly all locations in the lava tubes.

The research focuses on how these microbes helped each other, in a highly-complex ecosystem, survive in such inhabitable environments. “This leads to the question, do extreme environments help create more interactive microbial communities, with microorganisms more dependent on each other? And if so, what is it about extreme environments that helps to create this?" were some of the questions that Prescott posed post the research.

With the study, researchers seek to understand the possibility of life on Mars in its ancient past and the way of survival of microbes in the lava caves on Mars. Tagging it as “microbial dark matter," the species found in the lava tubes in Hawaii may be the foundation of understanding the existence of life on other inhabitable planets, in addition to Mars.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here