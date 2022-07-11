Digital Detox to Procrastivity, This Twitter 'Megathread' is All You Need to Read Today

A Twitter ‘megathread’ has gone viral for containing some eye-opening concepts that left many users fascinated. The concepts are highly valuable and everyone must get familiar with them. A user squeezed in a total of 40 concepts in a long thread of tweets. They cover almost everything from hacks for solving problems, digital detox, truth about customer ratings, and more.

In his first concept, the Gruen Effect, Gurwinder shared how the daily needs items like bread and milk in a grocery store are kept at the back. According to him, this is a marketing trick that prompts the customer to do impulse buying while searching for what he is actually needed.

Touching upon the most relatable hurdle in our lives, the user described ‘procrastivity’ as the habit where we often ditch a task for something that feels more productive to us. He wrote that researching productivity hacks instead of being productive can be one example.

In another concept called ‘Solomon’s Paradox’, the tweets highlighted that we tend to be more efficient in solving the problems others than our own. He suggested that if one sees himself in the third person while searching for a solution, then it can prove to be immensely helpful.

Suggesting that one must live in the present, the thread underlined that most people tend to think that their life has not begun yet and some idyllic future is waiting for them ahead. However, the user insisted that it is a mere mirage which fades away with time.

In his ‘Social Influence Bias’ theory, Gurwinder claimed that customer ratings can’t be trusted as each rating is based on the previous one. He wrote that people tend to rate something higher if the current rating is very low or very high. This, in turn, results in everything getting a higher customer than they deserve.

The megathread also gave some tips on limiting the use of digital screens and shared that spending some time in the dark can serve as a digital detox. “It’s only when the night obscures the world that it reveals the galaxy," read the post.

The user also had his own theory, which he named ‘Gurwinder’s Theory of Bespoke Bullshit’. He wrote that many don’t form an opinion until they are asked for one. People usually combine “a viewpoint from whim" and “half-remembered hearse" to make their opinion, the user added.

So, tell us if you found these concepts to be enlightening.

