'Dil Mein Ho Tum': ITBP Constable Pays Soulful Musical Tribute to Bappi Lahiri

Singer-music composer Bappi Lahiri was known for his flamboyant style and love for gold, along with popularising disco music in the country. He was known as the ‘disco king’ of Bollywood for his incredible contribution to this genre of music. Bappi da breathed his last late night on Tuesday, February 15. Tributes for the iconic singer have been pouring in from across the country on social media. From stunning portraits to musical covers, netizens have been coming up with their own unique way to bid adieu to the singer. In the memory of the legendary Bollywood musician, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) also shared a cover of one of his famous songs. Constable Sovan Banerjee of the ITBP can be seen singing Dil Mein Ho Tum, a track composed by Bappi da for Satyamev Jayate, which is a 1987 action film featuring Vinod Khanna and Meenakshi Seshadri. Notably, the Bengali cover of the song is called Chirodini Tumi Je Aamar and it featured in a super-hit movie titled Amar Sangi.

In the video, the constable seamlessly switched from Hindi to Bengali and sang the Bengali version of the song too. The seamless transition made the cover even more remarkable. The tribute video, shared by the official handle of ITBP, was captioned – “Dil Mai Ho Tum …Constable Sovan Banerjee of ITBP sings to pay tribute to legendary Music Director, Composer and Singer Bappi Lahiri." The clip is getting viral on the internet and is getting much appreciation from the netizens.

The 69-year-old singer and composer was admitted to the hospital days ago due to a recurrent chest infection. It was also reported that Bappi da was suffering from Obstructive Sleep Apnea for over a year. He was discharged from the hospital on February 15, however, his health deteriorated the same day, hence the singer was brought back to the hospital. Following this, at around 11 PM on Feb 15, he passed away due to Obstructive Sleep Apnea.

