Diljit Dosanjh is Bowled Over by Fan's Creative Request to Hire Her as 'Roti-maker'

Diljit Dosanjh has a massive fan base and one should be lucky to get across to him. This fan’s creativity, however, got a shoutout from Diljit himself. The singer shared his response to a hilarious Instagram Reel from the fan, in which she spoke in immaculate Punjabi with smatterings of English, about a “business proposition" she had for him. She spoke about how he must get hungry while on tour, elaborating that he must be in need of a ‘roti maker’ like her. She would make chapatis for him in only two minutes and would feed him with her own hands. Diljit shared the video and wrote, “Gal paunch gai teri mere kol… Sochda mai edey baare (Your words have reached me, I will think about it). Meanwhile, I Like your - Dagadh Dagadh Dhain (the two-minute roti-making process she highlighted in her video message to Diljit)."

The woman wrote in the caption, “@diljitdosanjh, bae just listen to me and hire me." In the video, she says in Punjabi, “Diljit, listen to me attentively. You are on a tour and must be feeling hungry after performing on stage. So hire me, you need a roti-maker obviously. I will make chapatis for you in only two minutes, dhagadh dhagadh dhain (claps her hands to show the process of making chapatis by hand). I will feed you with my own hands. I am free and have no work at all. So I am just saying it is this business proposition you know."

She also cheekily showed a photo of herself and said that she’s pretty. Instagram users were amazed by her confidence and humour.

The woman has been recognised as Nuv Preet Kaur and she is a social media personality. The video has now gone viral and garnered tons of reactions. “what a girl.. loved her already.. @diljitdosanjh you gotta make up your mind," commented an Instagram user. Another person wrote, “depends on her RPM (rotis per minute)."

When the woman got to know that the singer has shared her video, she also commented, saying, “HAYE MAI MARGAYIIII OMG BAE ILY WE BACK TOGETHER NOW."

